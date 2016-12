12-23-2016 | 14:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Accused Downloader Appeals Dismissal Of Claims Against Him Without Prejudice

CINCINNATI - A federal magistrate judge erred in granting voluntary dismissal of an adult movie studio's copyright infringement claims without prejudice, an Ohio man argues in a Dec. 21 brief in the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, contending that the disposition deprived him of the ability to seek a fees award as prevailing party for the studio's baseless lawsuit (Malibu Media LLC v. David Ricupero, No. 16-3628, 6th Cir.).