12-23-2016 | 14:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - New York Federal Judge: New Infringement Claims Barred By Settlement

NEW YORK - A longstanding dispute over the trademarked phrase "Get Lucky" was dismissed Dec. 22 by a New York federal judge, on grounds that the latest claims by plaintiff Marcel Fashions Group Inc. are barred by the terms of a 2003 settlement (Marcel Fashions Group Inc. v. Lucky Brand Dungarees Inc., No. 11-5523, S.D. N.Y.; 2016 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 177483).