12-23-2016 | 14:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Board Consolidates Apple, Samsung Petitions For Inter Partes Review

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Efforts by Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. to invalidate a wireless communications patent raise identical issues to those raised by Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. in a joint June 2016 petition for inter partes review (IPR), the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled Dec. 21 (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. v. Evolved Wireless LLC, No. IPR2016-01310, PTAB).