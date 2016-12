12-23-2016 | 14:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 7th Circuit Panel Affirms Teamster Funds Entitled To Contribution Shortfalls

CHICAGO - A Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on Dec. 21 affirmed an Illinois federal judge's ruling that three Teamster pension and welfare funds are entitled to collect shortfalls in contributions due from an employer under collective bargaining agreements, finding the employer's audit report to be unreliable (Teamsters Local Union No. 727 Health and Welfare Fund, et al. v. L&R Group of Companies, No. 16-2037, 7th Cir.; 2016 U.S. App. LEXIS 22870).