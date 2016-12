12-23-2016 | 14:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 10th Circuit: Traditional Meaning Of In Controversy Keeps Suit In Federal Court

DENVER - A proposed class complaint accusing a company of failing to be upfront on its website about its monthly fees belongs in federal, not state, court under the Class Action Fairness Act (CAFA) once the traditional meaning of the term "in controversy" is applied, a 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled Dec. 20, reversing a district court's decision (Elizabeth Hammond v. Stamps.com, Inc., No. 16-2243, 10th Cir.; 2016 U.S. App. LEXIS 22600).