Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Finds No Facts To Support False Advertising Claims Against Ralph Lauren

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on Dec. 20 granted a clothing retailer's motion to dismiss a consumer's claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and claims for false advertising in relation to its pricing, finding that she failed to allege facts to support her class action claims (Courtney Dennis v. Ralph Lauren Corporation, No. 16cv1056, S.D. Calif.; 2016 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 176856).