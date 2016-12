12-23-2016 | 14:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - 9th Circuit Affirms Dismissal Of Securities Suit Against Tesla Motors

SAN FRANCISCO - A federal district court did not err in dismissing a securities class action lawsuit against Tesla Motors Inc. and its CEO because shareholders failed to plead any materially misleading statements or omissions in making their federal securities law claims, a Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled Dec. 21 (In re Tesla Motors Inc. Securities Litigation, No. 14-17501, 9th Cir.).