12-23-2016 | 14:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Rules Sanctions In Groundwater Contamination Case Not Warranted

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A federal judge in Indiana on Dec. 22 denied a couple's motion for sanctions against a company for allegedly making false statements and denying the existence of evidence as part of a groundwater contamination lawsuit, concluding that "the motion is not well-taken" (Amos Hostetler, et al. v. Johnson Controls Inc., No. 15-226, N.D. Ind.).