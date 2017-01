01-05-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Tesla Owner Claims Model X Vehicles Automatically Accelerate

SANTA ANA, Calif. - An owner of a 2016 Model X filed a class complaint on Dec. 30 against Tesla Motors Inc., accusing the company of making faulty vehicles after he and his son were injured when his vehicle allegedly accelerated on its own while he was pulling into his garage (Ji Chang Son, et al. v. Tesla Motors, Inc., No. 16-2282, C.D. Calif.).