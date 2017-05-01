01-05-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - 11th Circuit Panel Affirms COBRA Ruling In Favor Of Fired Staffing Employee

ATLANTA - A 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on Dec. 30 affirmed an Alabama federal judge's ruling that a staffing business employer failed to notify a plaintiff of his rights under the Comprehensive Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA), saying that the evidence was sufficient that the former employee's health insurance was retroactively canceled in retaliation for filing an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint and that the employer was not exempt from the COBRA requirement to provide notice to the employee of the right to continuation of health insurance coverage (Sam A. Virciglio v. Work Train Staffing LLC, et al., No. 15-10421, 11th Cir.; 2016 U.S. App. LEXIS 23422).