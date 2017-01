01-05-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Federal Judge Partially Grants Discovery Related To Reverse Mortgage

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - A Connecticut federal judge on Dec. 30 partially granted a property owner's request for production of documents in relation to his reverse mortgage but denied the motion as to his request regarding certain policies of the lender (Vincent Bartold v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., No. 14-cv-00865, D. Conn.; 2016 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 180216).