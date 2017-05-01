01-05-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Refuses To Reconsider Ruling Allowing Warranty Claim Against Window Maker

GULFPORT, Miss. - A federal judge in Mississippi on Jan. 3 denied a window manufacturer's motion to reconsider his Nov. 30 decision denying the defendant company's request for summary judgment on plaintiffs' breach of implied warranty of merchantability claim, holding that he properly applied the Mississippi Supreme Court's ruling in Hargett v. Midas International Corp. (508 So.2d 663 [Miss. Sup. 1987]) (Joan Cravens Inc., et al. v. Deas Construction Inc., d/b/a Deas Millwork Co., et al., No. 15-cv-00385, S.D. Miss.).