01-06-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Federal Judge Dismisses UCL Claim Against MERS For Failure To Amend

SAN FRANCISCO - After finding that a borrower failed to amend her claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and declaratory relief, a California federal judge on Jan. 3 granted a motion to dismiss a second amended complaint against lenders in relation to a mortgage (Modesta Jacinto v. Ditech Financial LLC, et al., No. 16-cv-02815, N.D. Calif.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 1012).