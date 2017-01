01-06-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Interpretation Of W.R. Grace Plan Makes Order Appealable, Hospital Tells Court

WILMINGTON, Del. - A Delaware federal court has jurisdiction to hear a hospital's appeal of a bankruptcy court's refusal to reconsider denial of class certification for asbestos property damage claims against former Chapter 11 debtor W.R. Grace & Co. because the order interpreted W.R. Grace's plan of reorganization, the hospital argues Jan. 4 in response to the company's bid to dismiss the appeal (Anderson Memorial Hospital v. W.R. Grace & Co., et al., No. 16-799, D. Del.).