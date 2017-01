01-06-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge Excludes Testimony On Nurse's 'Indifference' To Inmate's Health Care

GULFPORT, Miss. - An expert may not testify that a nurse "was deliberately indifferent" to an inmate's health care, which led to his wrongful death, but the expert may testify that the nurse breached the relevant standard of care, a Mississippi federal judge ruled Jan. 3, also finding that the expert is not qualified to give medical causation opinions (Dorothy Lee and John Morris Lee III v. Jackson County, Miss., et al., No. 13-441, S.D. Miss.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 295).