01-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 3rd Circuit Finds Capital One Did Not Misrepresent Loan

PHILADELPHIA - The Third Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Jan. 4 affirmed a district court's ruling in favor of a lender, finding that a property owner failed to allege any facts to support a finding that it breached any mortgage agreement with him or intentionally inflicted emotional distress (Ruben Martinez v. Capital One, N.A., No. 16-2753, 3rd Cir.; 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 89).