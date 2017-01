01-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Finds TILA And Quiet Title Claims Are Precluded By Foreclosure Case

CLEVELAND - An Ohio federal judge on Jan. 5 granted a mortgage company's motion to dismiss claims for violation of the Truth in Lending Act (TILA) and other claims related to a foreclosure, finding that the claims were barred by a ruling in a state court case (Kariem Hasan v. Citimortgage Inc., No. 1:16cv2311, N.D. Ohio; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 1471).