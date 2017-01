01-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge: Recovery Sought Does Not Fall Under Policy's 'Definition Of Damages'

CHICAGO - An Illinois federal judge on Jan. 5 held that a professional liability insurer has no duty to defend or indemnify against an underlying complaint alleging that the insureds misrepresented important data that an insurer used to calculate premiums (Westport Insurance Corp. v. M.L. Sullivan Insurance Agency Inc., d/b/a Sullivan & Associates Insurance and Risk Management, et al., No. 15-7294, N.D. Ill., Eastern Div.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 1527).