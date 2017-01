01-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer Says Court Should Decide If Dispute Can Be Arbitrated

SAN FRANCISCO - An insurer told a federal court in New York on Jan. 6 that the issue of whether a workers' compensation claim dispute can be arbitrated and what parties should participate in the arbitration is up to the court and not up to a panel of arbitrators to decide (In the Matter of the Arbitration Between National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA v. Federal Insurance Company, No. 16-cv-08821, S.D. N.Y.).