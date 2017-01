01-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer Says No Coverage For Roofing Subcontractor's $6.6M In Faulty Work Damage

CHICAGO - A commercial general liability insurance policy does not cover a roofing subcontractor over faulty work claims that resulted in more than $6.6 million in damages to townhomes, an insurer says in its Jan. 4 complaint to an Illinois federal court (Nautilus Insurance Co. v. Classic Roofing Inc. and Custom Roofing Contracting Ltd., No. 17-45, N.D. Ill.).