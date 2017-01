01-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Indiana Federal Judge Dismisses Amended Copyright Complaint

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Allegations that a school copied a copyrighted educational model without consent were dismissed Jan. 6 by an Indiana federal judge pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6) (Angela Brooks-Ngwenya v. National Heritage Academies, No. 16-183, N.D. Ind.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 2071).