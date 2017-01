01-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Bars Certain Testimony In Breach Of Contract Suit Between Gun Companies

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A Kansas federal judge on Jan. 4 excluded in part various testimony offered by a gun manufacturer in a breach of contract dispute with two gun stores because the expert did not meet qualification and reliability standards for some of the testimony (Signature Marketing Inc. d/b/a Signature Manufacturing v. New Frontier Armory LLC and EXTAR LLC, No. 15-7200, D. Kan.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 1130).