01-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - 4th Circuit Panel Affirms Dismissal Of Negligence Suit Against United States

RICHMOND, Va. - A panel of the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeal on Jan. 4 affirmed a district court order dismissing a negligence suit brought against the United States by a sheriff's deputy who was injured on a Navy base after jumping off of a second-story training ship because the United States is shielded from tort liability under the Federal Tort Claim Act (FTCA) (Laurie L. Wood v. United States of America, No. 15-2106, 4th Cir.; 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 106).