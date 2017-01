01-09-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Wisconsin High Court Finds Medical Malpractice Testimony Was Reliable Under Daubert

MADISON, Wis. - An expert's medical testimony on the standard of reasonable care based on his personal experiences was reliable, the majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jan. 6, upholding an $885,000 medical malpractice judgment against a doctor (Braylon Seifert, by his Guardian ad litem, Paul J. Scoptur, Kimberly Seifert and David Seifert v. Kay M. Balink, M.D. and Proassurance Wisconsin Insurance Co., No. 2014AP195, Wis. Sup.; 2017 Wisc. LEXIS 2).