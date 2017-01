01-12-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - New York Federal Judge Denies Dismissal Of Canon's Trademark Claims

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - A defendant's motion to dismiss, pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6), allegations that he infringed the "Canon" trademark was rejected Jan. 11 by a New York federal judge (Canon-U.S.A. Inc. v. F&E Trading, LLC, et al., No. 15-6015, E.D. N.Y.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 4223).