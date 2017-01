01-12-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Chevron: Decision By 9th Circuit Supports Its Claim That Class Status Not Proper

SAN FRANCISCO - Chevron Corp. on Jan. 10 filed a brief in California federal court contending that a recent decision handed down by the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals supports its contention that a proposed class representing Nigerian residents who contend that they have been injured as a result of an oil rig explosion should not be granted class status because the plaintiffs do not meet the criteria for certification (Natto Iyela Gbarabe v. Chevron Corporation, No. 14-173, N.D. Calif.).