01-12-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - High Court Asks Government To Express Views In ERISA Indemnification Case

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 9 asked the U.S. solicitor general to file a brief expressing the government's views in a case that asks whether the Employee Retirement Income Security Act permits a cause of action for indemnity or contribution by a person found liable for breach of fiduciary duty (David B. Fenkell v. Alliance Holdings Inc., et al., No. 16-473, U.S. Sup.).