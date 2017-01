01-12-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - New York Justice Denies Motion Seeking Exclusion Of Every-Exposure Testimony

NEW YORK - Experts in an asbestos case may make qualitative evaluations regarding exposure and need not precisely identify the quantity of exposure, a New York justice held in a Jan. 9 opinion denying defendants' wide-ranging motion (In re New York City Asbestos Litigation, Geraldine Andrews, et al. v. A.O. Smith Water Products, et al., No. 190034/15, N.Y. Sup., New York Co.; 2017 N.Y. Misc. LEXIS 12).