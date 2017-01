01-12-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge Orders Discovery Into Canadian Companies' Contacts With New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. - Additional discovery is needed into two Canadian companies' contacts with New Jersey so that a woman can fairly contest motions to dismiss her asbestos action on jurisdictional grounds, a federal judge in New Jersey said Jan. 9 (Estelle Grimes, et al. v. AT&T Corp., et al., No. 15-8466, D. N.J.; 2016 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 181534).