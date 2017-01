01-12-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - New York Court Finds Control Over Worksite, Reinstates Asbestos Verdict

NEW YORK - A power company's specification that contractors use asbestos and its ability to prevent the related injuries allow it to be held liable under New York Labor Law Section 200, a divided New York appellate court held Jan. 10 (Phyllis Brown, et al. v. A.O. Smith Water Products, et al., No. 190415/12, 206, 205, N.Y. Sup., App. Div., 1st Dept.; 2017 N.Y. App. Div. LEXIS 98).