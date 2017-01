01-12-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Panel Finds No Error In Accident Reconstruction Expert Testimony Admission

JACKSON, Miss. - Finding no error in the admission of accident reconstruction expert testimony, a Mississippi appeals panel on Jan. 10 affirmed the felony conviction of a woman for her drunken driving, which caused a death (Sara Jane Koch a/k/a Sarah Koch a/k/a Sara J. Koch v. State of Mississippi, No. 2015-KA-01228-COA, Miss. App.; 2017 Miss. App. LEXIS 15).