01-12-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Couple's Suit Against Volkswagen Does Not Raise Federal Question, Judge Finds

SAN ANTONIO - A couple's lawsuit claiming that Volkswagen Group of America Inc. and a local car dealer misrepresented a vehicle's emissions and fuel efficiency should be remanded to state court, a federal judge in Texas ruled Jan. 10, finding that the plaintiffs do not allege that the manufacturer violated the Clean Air Act (CAA) (David L. Bullerwell, et al. v. Volkswagen Group of America Inc., et al., No. SA-16-CV-1199-XR, W.D. Texas; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 3648).