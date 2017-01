01-12-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Daughter Of Smoker Files Tobacco Suit In Florida State Court

TAMPA, Fla. - The daughter of a woman who died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) filed suit against three tobacco companies in Florida state court on Jan. 10 pursuant to the Engle findings (Angelia Garrett v. Lorillard Tobacco Co., et al., No. 17-CA-000242, Fla. Cir. Hillsborough Co.).