01-12-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Adopts Magistrate Judge Report Granting Judgment For Pump, Boiler Maker

WILMINGTON, Del. - The Third Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals recently rejected the foreseeability standard plaintiffs seek in an asbestos action, a Delaware judge federal held Jan. 9 in adopting a magistrate judge's recommendation that two motions for summary judgment be granted (Jimmy R. Mitchell and Connie Mitchell v. Atwood & Morill Co., et al., No. 15-958, D. Del.; 2016 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 115210).