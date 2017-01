01-13-2017 | 18:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Coverage Of Share Dispute Barred By 'Insured Vs. Insured' Exclusion, Panel Affirms

ST. LOUIS - The Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Jan. 11 affirmed a lower court's ruling that a directors and officers liability insurance policy's "insured vs. insured" exclusion bars coverage for an underlying share dispute brought against a closely held corporation and two members of its board of directors by a former board member and her two daughters (Jerry's Enterprises, Inc. v. U.S. Specialty Insurance Co., No. 15-3324, 8th Cir.; 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 475).