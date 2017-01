01-13-2017 | 18:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Finds UCL Claims Against Wells Fargo Fail For Lack Of Standing

SAN FRANCISCO - After finding that two borrowers failed to adequately plead their claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and negligence, a California federal judge on Jan. 10 granted a motion to dismiss filed by Wells Fargo Bank N.A. (Michelle A. Graham, et al. v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., No. 3:15-cv-04220. N.D. Calif.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 3598).