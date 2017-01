01-13-2017 | 18:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - Michigan Tribe, Blue Cross Settle ERISA Plan Administration Claims

DETROIT - Michigan's Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and Blue Cross Blue Shield have settled the tribe's claims that Blue Cross breached its fiduciary duty and violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) in administering the tribe's health care plan for employees, according to a dismissal order filed Jan. 11 in federal court (Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, et al. v. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, No. 2:15-cv-13708, E.D. Mich.).