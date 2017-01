01-13-2017 | 18:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Approval Of Wage Class Settlement Denied; Evaluation Of Recovery Requested

NEW YORK - A New York federal judge on Jan. 12 denied preliminary approval of a $290,000 wage-and-hour settlement, finding that the parties failed to provide an evaluation of the range of reasonable recoveries (Sean Patterson, et al. v. Premier Construction Co. Inc., et al., No. 15-662, E.D. N.Y.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 4845).