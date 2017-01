01-13-2017 | 18:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - South Carolina High Court Affirms Time-On-The-Risk Allocation Of Insurer's Costs

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The majority of the South Carolina Supreme Court on Jan. 11 affirmed a special referee's finding that coverage under commercial general liability insurance policies was triggered and calculation of an insurer's pro rata portion of the progressive damages based on its time on the risk (Harleysville Group Insurance v. Heritage Communities Inc., et al., No. 2013-001281 & 2013-001291, S.C. Sup.; 2017 S.C. LEXIS 8).