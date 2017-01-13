01-13-2017 | 18:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Zimmer Biomet To Pay $30.4M To Settle Foreign Bribery Claims By United States

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Orthopedic device maker Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and an indirect subsidiary will pay $30.4 million to resolve criminal charges that they violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) by paying bribes to people in Mexico and for violating a 2012 deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) for earlier FCPA violations, the U.S. Justice Department announced Jan. 12 (United States of America v. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., No. 12-cr-80, United States of America v. JERDS Luxembourg Holdings S.A.R.L., No. n/a, D. D.C.).