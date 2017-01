01-18-2017 | 17:15 PM

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Deutsche Bank To Pay $7.3B For Misleading Investors In Sale Of RMBS

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Deutsche Bank AG and its current and former subsidiaries and affiliates and ACE Securities Corp. will pay $7.2 billion in civil penalties and relief to homeowners and others to settle claims that it misrepresented investors regarding the investment quality of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) between 2006 and 2007, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Jan. 17.