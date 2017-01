01-18-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Federal Judge Dismisses Foreclosure-Related Claims As Barred By Rooker-Feldman

CHICAGO - An Illinois federal judge on Jan. 17 granted a mortgage company's motion to dismiss foreclosure-related claims asserted by a former property owner, finding that the case was barred by a state court action (Fred Freeman v. Long Beach Mortgage Co., et al., No. 16-cv-4272, N.D. Ill.; 2017 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 5943).