01-18-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - Judge Affirms Earlier Ruling That Fraud Scheme Netted $2.9M In Losses

NEW YORK - A federal judge in New York, who was ordered by the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to provide more detailed findings on the intended loss of an insurance fraud scheme that involved the redistribution of drugs originally provided to HIV and AIDS patients, on Jan. 17 affirmed his earlier decision that the scheme resulted in $2.9 million in losses to Medicare, finding that a ledger found at the man's apartment detailed the prices and quantities of the drugs (United States of America v. Bladimir Rigo, No. 13 CR 897, S.D. N.Y.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 6228).