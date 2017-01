01-18-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - Plaintiff's Claims Are Preempted By ERISA, Illinois Federal Judge Says

CHICAGO - An Illinois federal judge on Jan. 12 denied a plaintiff's motion to remand after determining that her state law claims arising out of the disclosure of medical records without consent are preempted by the Employment Retirement Income Security Act (Jane Doe v. Aetna Inc., et al., No. 16-8390, N.D. Ill.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 4866).