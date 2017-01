01-18-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Amerigen Seeks Patent Board Review Of Shire ADHD Drug

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A patented pharmaceutical composition containing three different beads of amphetamine salts is unpatentable pursuant to 35 U.S. Code Sections 102(b) and 103, Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Limited argues in a Jan. 13 petition for inter partes review (IPR) (Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Limited v. Shire LLC, No. IPR2017-00665, PTAB).