01-18-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Board Rejects Volkswagen Challenge To Audio Integration Patent

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Allegations by Volkswagen of America Inc. that a patented audio device integration system would have been obvious to one of ordinary skill in the art were rejected Jan. 13 by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (Volkswagen of America Inc. v. Blitzsafe Texas LLC, No. IPR2016-01448, PTAB).