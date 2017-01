01-18-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Twitter, Facebook, Google Call Terror-Aiding Claims Meritless, Seek Dismissal

OAKLAND, Calif. - In a Jan. 13 motion in California federal court, Twitter Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google Inc. again seek dismissal of terrorism-aiding claims brought against them by the father of a terror victim, asserting that such claims are barred by the Communications Decency Act (CDA) (Reynaldo Gonzalez v. Twitter Inc., et al., No. 4:16-cv-03282, N.D. Calif.).