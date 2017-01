01-18-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 11th Circuit Upholds Dismissal Of Payout Claims Against Electric Cooperative

ATLANTA - A rural electric cooperative that paid out excess revenues to members via account credits rather than cash did not violate Alabama law, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Jan. 12, affirming a trial court's dismissal of cooperative members' class complaint (Pamela Caver, et al. v. Central Alabama Electric Cooperative, No. 15-15207, 11th Cir.; 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 549).