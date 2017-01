01-18-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 3rd Request For Class Certification Of Counterclaims Against Sprint Fail

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A cell phone reseller's third attempt at class certification for counterclaims accusing Sprint Nextel Corp. of restraining trade of preowned phones failed when a Kansas federal judge on Jan. 12 ruled that the motion was filed too late (Sprint Nextel Corporation v. The Middle Man, Inc., et al., No. 12-2159, D. Kan.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 4931).