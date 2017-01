01-18-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Angie's List Paid Reviews Class Settlement Approved; Appeal Dismissed

PHILADELPHIA - A month after a Pennsylvania federal judge granted final approval of a settlement in a class action alleging unfair trade practices related to the paid reviews feature on Angie's List Inc.'s website, the Third Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals granted dismissal of an objector's appeal of that settlement after it was voluntarily withdrawn (Janell Moore, et al. v. Angie's List Inc., No. 16-4430, 3rd Cir.)